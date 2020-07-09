Vikas Dubey Arrested At Mahakal In Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain After Kanpur Encounter Manhunt

In a massive breaking on Thursday morning, wanted gangster Vikas Dubey has been nabbed in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. His arrest comes 6 days after Dubey and his associates fired on UP Policemen killing 8 and injuring 6.

Sources said that Vikas Dubey was spotted at Ujjain's Mahakal, when the Police recognised and arrested him. He is currently in custody.

Vikas Dubey's manhunt had encompassed at least 6 states, including UP, Bihar, MP, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, involving at least 100 police teams. There had been reports that he was sighted at Faridabad and intended to surrender at Noida; however, he eventually surfaced at Ujjain, where he allegedly intended visit the famous Mahakal Temple.

The Kanpur encounter and manhunt for Vikas Dubey

A police team intended to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases in Dikru village under Chaubeypur Police station on the intervening night of July 2. However, as it was about to reach Dubey's hideout, bullets were fired from the rooftop of a building. This resulted in the death of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and 4 constables. Several other persons were injured in the incident as well. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot.

Vikas Dubey's escape and ensuing manhunt had consumed the Uttar Pradesh police, which has searched across numerous states and borders for the gangster based on leads, even as a political blame-game played out over his alleged links. The BJP has warned that any netas found to be connected will face action, no matter who they are. Four policemen have also been arrested in the matter. Some of them were part of the contingent that was attacked, allegedly after Dubey had been tipped off well in advance that the police were on their way. The bounty on Vikas Dubey was successively increased, eventually to Rs 2.5 lakh.

On Monday, Republic TV accessed inside details of how Dubey and his aides attacked the police convey on. Sources, quoting Vikas Dubey's aide Daya Shankar Agnihotri, said that he got the information of the raid at least 5 hours before the police arrived. After the incident, the criminal with more than 40 cases against him left the village on a bike and later fled away in a van, sources added.

On June 4, Kanpur SHO Vinay Tewari was suspended over negligence on duty. A surveillance team found few policemen on the call details linked to Dubey with Kanpur SHO Vinay Tewari being one of them. Dubey's house was also demolished.

