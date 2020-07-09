Vikas Dubey's Aide Linked To Illegal Liquor Trade Nabbed By Cops: Sources

A close aide of captured gangster Vikas Dubey, who was an associate in the criminal's illegal liquor business, has been nabbed by the police in Ujjain, sources have told Republic TV. The person, identified as Anand, is in addition to two other accomplices of the criminal who were arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police earlier on Thursday.

As per sources, the man had a hand in getting Dubey into Ujjain in a 'planned manner' and will be interrogated by the cops to extract more details. The police have searched his residence in Ujjain and it is supected that Dubey may have taken shelter there upon his arrival in the city.

History sheeter Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur encounter case in which eight policemen were killed, was arrested at Ujjain near the Mahkal Temple, earlier in the day. In the last 48 hours, Police in various states carried out a huge search operation and arrested several people in connection with the gangster. In the process, several of his aides (including his nephew Amar Dubey) have been also gunned down by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, while others are in custody.

READ | Vikas Dubey's 2 Accomplices Arrested In Ujjain; 'Dubey Used VIP Pass,' Says Mahakal Guard

READ | Anger Erupts Against Vikas Dubey, Lawyers Protest Outside Ujjain Court In Madhya Pradesh

Confessed his identity to the security guard

Republic TV has accessed the details of the events which led to the arrest of Vikas Dubey. On Thursday morning, around 6:30 am, Dubey, wearing a facemask, reached the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain and bought a Rs 250 ticket to go and pray inside the temple and also avoid the crowd. It is said that Dubey himself informed the guards about his identity and then they tipped off the police about his identity following which the Ujjain police arrested him.

In a video, while he was taken in the police remand, he can be seen yelling "Main Vikas Dubey hoon, Kanpur wala" (I am Vikas Dubey from Kanpur), following which a police officer slapped him and asked him to keep quiet.

The gangster has been handed over to the Uttar Pradesh STF and was produced before a UP court via video conference. Sources reveal that he will be taken to Lucknow and then, Kanpur.

READ | UP Police On Lookout For Vikas Dubey's 'crime Diary'; Contacts MP Cops Over His Belongings

READ | Vikas Dubey Arrested, Priyanka Vadra Demands CBI Probe & Says 'Yogi's UP Govt Has Failed'