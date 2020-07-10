Vikas Dubey Encounter: 5 Questions That Emerge From The Gangster's Killing During Transit

Gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead Friday by Uttar Pradesh police, which stated he was trying to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain overturned on the outskirts of Kanpur.

The SUV met with an accident at Bhaunti in Kanpur district, overturning on an isolated stretch of the road which was slippery after the rains, police claimed. They said Dubey snatched a pistol from one of the four policemen injured in the accident and was shot when he opened fire while trying to flee.

The Opposition parties have questioned the sequence of events and have demanded a probe by the CBI and the Supreme Court. They have also alleged that Dubey was killed because he had "secrets" about the government in power. Furthermore, shortly after Dubey's arrest in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, sources said that UP police got in touch with the Madhya Pradesh police seeking the transfer of the gangster's belongings

The UP police was on a lookout for a particular bag which holds personal details of Vikas Dubey. According to the UP DGP, the bag holds a diary which all his close aides have confirmed he keeps with entries of all the illegal work he has done and at whose behest.

During the investigation, it was also revealed that a few policemen were linked with Vikas Dubey and they helped him to flee from the village after his aides attacked the police on the intervening night of July 2. On July 4, Kanpur SHO Vinay Tewari was suspended over negligence on duty. A surveillance team found few policemen on the call details linked to Dubey with Kanpur SHO Vinay Tewari being one of them.

Here are the five questions that emerge after Vikas Dubey's encounter:

1. Will the truth about political patronage to Vikas Dubey across parties be covered up?

2. Does the police have access to diary and will they now follow up and probe political links?

3. What about the police insiders who helped Vikas Dubey? Will they face punishment?

4. Are those raising doubts on encounter saying police fired at police? What explains injuries?

5. Will Yogi government assure full investigation sparing none in the gangster-politician-police nexus?

