Vikas Dubey Encounter Case: Clean Chit To UP Police As 'no Evidence Of Wrongdoing' Found

In a big relief to the Uttar Pradesh Police in gangster Vikas Dubey encounter case, Justice BS Chauhan Committee constituted by the Supreme Court to investigate the encounter has given a clean chit to the police.

After 8 months of investigation, the commissioner said in his report that no evidence has been found against the police force that was accused of gunning down the gangster as revenge for his killing eight policemen. No eyewitness has appeared in the case to negate the UP Police's version of events that led to Vikas Dubey's encounter in July last year.

Vikas Dubey encounter

In July 2020, 8 policemen were shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur in a fierce gun battle with history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's associates. The Kanpur police team had gone to raid the resident of Dubey who had around 60 criminal cases against him. As the cops raided the Bikaru village in search of Vikas Dubey, the team was ambushed by his associates, killing 8 policemen.

A week later, the accused Vikas Dubey was arrested in Madhya Pradesh and was being brought back to UP by the police. En route to Uttar Pradesh, the car in which they were travelling overturned on the highway. An encounter broke out on the road as Vikas Dubey allegedly tried to escape and the police shot him.

Soon after the incident, the Opposition launched attacked the UP government over Vikas Dubey’s ‘fake’ encounter. Congress questioned how could only one car in the convoy overturn.