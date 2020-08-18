Vikas Dubey Encounter Case: SC To Pronounce Verdict On Probe Panel's Fate On August 19

The Supreme Court bench comprising CJI SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna, and Justice V Ramasubramanian will pronounce its verdict on a plea seeking disbanding of the inquiry commission constituted to probe the Vikas Dubey encounter on Wednesday, August 19. The petitioner Ghanshyam Upadhyay cast aspersions on the independence of Justice (retd.) BS Chauhan and KL Gupta, members of the inquiry commission.

Incidentally, the probe panel was formed by the apex court on July 22 on Upadhyay's plea. When the matter came up for hearing, CJI SA Bobde pulled up the petitioner for casting aspersions on the commission based on a media report.

Upadhyay alleged that Chauhan's younger brother is a BJP MLC in Uttar Pradesh and that Gupta is related to the IG of the Kanpur zone, where the encounter of the dreaded gangster took place. Taking exception to this argument, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta asserted that the petitioner was being derogatory. The plea also sought the issuance of contempt proceedings against the functionaries of the Uttar Pradesh government for suppressing true facts about the members of the commission.

The bench had reserved the order after asking Upadhyay to submit a list of people whom he considered appropriate to be appointed as the members of the probe panel.

The Vikas Dubey encounter

A police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases in Dikru village under Chaubeypur Police station on the intervening night of July 2. As it was about to reach Dubey's hideout, bullets were fired from the rooftop of a building. This resulted in the death of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and 4 constables.

Several other persons were injured in the incident as well. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot. After his arrest in Ujjain on the morning of July 9, Dubey was handed over to the UP STF team. On July 10, the gangster was killed when he was being brought to Kanpur in a government vehicle. As per the UP STF, Dubey took advantage of the fact that the vehicle ferrying him met with an accident. The police personnel fired in self-defence after he fired at them using the pistol snatched from an injured policeman.

