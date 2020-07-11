Vikas Dubey Encounter: ED Writes To UP Police, Asks For Details Of Gangster's Assets

In a significant development in the Vikas Dubey encounter case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday wrote a letter to the Uttar Pradesh Police asking for details of both movable and immovable properties of Vikas Dubey. The ED is said to begin probe into the investments of the Kanpur-encounter gangster who was killed in an encounter on Friday after a prolonged manhunt.

According to exclusive details accessed by RepublicTV, the ED is said to investigate his properties carrying out inquiries under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. For this, the ED has asked for details of his visits to nations across the world, his connections based on his family relations, and those who invested in his properties, along with details of all the assets owned by the history-sheeter. The ED has also asked the UP Police for a list of all the FIRs filed against him, and the charges he faced.

Vikas Dubey's arrest and encounter

Vikas Dubey, who was facing 60 criminal charges, was nabbed in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, July 9, six days after he and his associates killed 8 Policemen and injured 6 in the Kanpur encounter. The case was then handed over to the Uttar Pradesh STF after being produced before a UP court via video conference. He was then taken to Kanpur.

On Friday morning, gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter, after his car turned turtle as he reached Kanpur. As per Kanpur Police, the gangster attempted to flee and snatched the weapon of a policeman, after which he was shot dead in the retaliatory firing. Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal confirmed that he was declared dead as he was brought to the hospital.

Kanpur encounter

The Kanpur encounter killed 8 UP Police personnel and 6 were injured. Dubey and his associates fired on the police team that had reached his hideout in Bikru village under Chaubeypur Police station. Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and 4 constables were killed. Two criminals were also killed in the encounter, however, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot.

