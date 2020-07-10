Vikas Dubey Encounter: 'He Snatched Weapon, Tried To Flee,' Confirms UP ADG Prashant Kumar

Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Prashant Kumar on Friday said that an official statement stating the details of Vikas Dubey's encounter will be released soon by the headquarters. Speaking about the events that unfolded on Friday morning leading to the encounter, he said that Vikas Dubey tried to snatch police weapon and attempted to flee following which there was retaliatory fire by the Police.

'Tried to snatch Police weapon'

Prashant Kumar said that Dubey was injured and was declared dead after being taken to the hospital. "I just got the information about Vikas Dubey. After Special Task Force's (STF) vehicle overturned, Vikas Dubey tried to snatch the Police weapon and attempted to flee after which there was retaliatory fire by Police in which he was injured. He was declared dead after being taken to hospital. We'll issue an official statement soon," ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said.

Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot, a senior police official said. Inspector-General of Police (Kanpur) Mohit Agarwal said Dubey was killed in the encounter after he tried to flee from the spot following the road accident at Barra area in Kanpur.

Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain

Gangster Vikas Dubey was nabbed in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on July 9, six days after he and his associates killed 8 Policemen and injured 6 in the Kanpur encounter. The case was then handed over to the Uttar Pradesh STF after being produced before a UP court via video conference. He was being taken to Kanpur when the encounter happened.

The gangster is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week. Dubey managed to escape after the killing. The Uttar Pradesh police launched a hunt for him and raised the bounty on him to Rs 5 lakh. Bahua Dubey and Prabhat Mishra, close aides of the main accused, were killed in separate encounters in Etawah and Kanpur respectively, on Thursday.

The main accused's other aide Shyamu Bajpai was arrested by the Chaubeypur police following an encounter. He carried a reward of Rs 25,000, the police informed on Wednesday. Earlier the same day, Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF) gunned down Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey in Hamirpur district.

(With agency inputs)