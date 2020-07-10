Vikas Dubey Encounter: 'Law Has Taken Its Course,' Says MP Home Minister; Slams Congress

Reacting to the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey on Friday morning, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that law has taken its course. Slamming the Congress he said that the same party on Thursday which was questioning about his arrest is now questioning about his death.

'MP Police dropped him off till the border'

Speaking to reporters, he said, "Law has taken its course. It could be a matter of regret and disappointment for those who raised questions on Vikas Dubey's arrest yesterday saying why was he arrested alive and today they are asking how did he die. Madhya Pradesh Police did its job, it arrested and handed him over to Uttar Pradesh Police. MP Police dropped him off till the border of the state on Thursday night."

Mishra also slammed the Congress for questioning it and said that it took a "U-Turn" from its previous statements. He said that Digvijaya Singh can only tweet about things as nobody calls him in meetings nowadays. The Home Minister said that there is no need for a CBI inquiry.

Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot, a senior police official said. Inspector-General of Police (Kanpur) Mohit Agarwal said Dubey was killed in the encounter after he tried to flee from the spot following the road accident at Barra area in Kanpur.

Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain

Gangster Vikas Dubey was nabbed in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on July 9, six days after he and his associates killed 8 Policemen and injured 6 in the Kanpur encounter. The case was then handed over to the Uttar Pradesh STF after being produced before a UP court via video conference. He was being taken to Kanpur when the encounter happened.

The gangster is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week. Dubey managed to escape after the killing. The Uttar Pradesh police launched a hunt for him and raised the bounty on him to Rs 5 lakh. Bahua Dubey and Prabhat Mishra, close aides of the main accused, were killed in separate encounters in Etawah and Kanpur respectively, on Thursday.

The main accused's other aide Shyamu Bajpai was arrested by the Chaubeypur police following an encounter. He carried a reward of Rs 25,000, the police informed on Wednesday. Earlier the same day, Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF) gunned down Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey in Hamirpur district.

(With agency inputs)