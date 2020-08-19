Vikas Dubey Encounter: SC Upholds Validity Of Probe Panel; Rejects Allegation Of Bias

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court bench comprising CJI SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian rejected the plea seeking the disbanding of the inquiry commission constituted to probe the Vikas Dubey encounter. The petitioner Ghanshyam Upadhyay cast aspersions on the independence of Justice (retd.) BS Chauhan and KL Gupta, members of the inquiry commission. The bench made it clear that it cannot accept unverified claims based on news reports.

Maintaining that Chauhan and Gupta had held high constitutional positions, the apex court observed that their relation with a UP MLC and the Kanpur IG respectively was not sufficient to prove that it would lead to bias. Moreover, the SC clarified that the findings of an inquiry commission are not binding on the court. The bench assured that there were enough safeguards to ensure a fair inquiry by the judicial panel headed by Justice (retd.) BS Chauhan.

Details of Upadhyay's petition

Upadhyay alleged that Chauhan's younger brother is a BJP MLC in Uttar Pradesh and that Gupta is related to the IG of the Kanpur zone, where the encounter of the dreaded gangster took place. Taking exception to this argument, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that the petitioner was being derogatory. The plea also sought the issuance of contempt proceedings against the functionaries of the Uttar Pradesh government for suppressing true facts about the members of the commission. The bench had reserved the order after asking Upadhyay to submit a list of people whom he considered appropriate to be appointed as the members of the probe panel.

What is the Kanpur encounter?

A police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases in Dikru village under Chaubeypur Police station on the intervening night of July 2. As it was about to reach Dubey's hideout, bullets were fired from the rooftop of a building. This resulted in the death of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and 4 constables.

Several other persons were injured in the incident as well. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot. After his arrest in Ujjain on the morning of July 9, Dubey was handed over to the UP STF team. On July 10, the gangster was killed when he was being brought to Kanpur in a government vehicle. As per the UP STF, Dubey took advantage of the fact that the vehicle ferrying him met with an accident. The police personnel fired in self-defence after he fired at them using the pistol snatched from an injured policeman.

