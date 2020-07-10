Vikas Dubey Encounter: Uma Bharti Lauds UP Police, Raises 3 Questions Over Hideout In MP

As gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead in an encounter on Friday morning, BJP national Vice-President Uma Bharti congratulated the Uttar Pradesh Police for ‘defeating the demon’ who killed eight cops in the Kanpur encounter last week. However, she posed three questions over the hideout of Dubey in Madhya Pradesh where he was nabbed by the police.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP President said: “Now three things are in the layer of mystery - (1) How did he reach Ujjain? (2) How long did he stay in the Mahakal complex? (3) His face was flashed on TV so much that anyone would recognize him, then why did it take so long to catch him?”

Uma Bharti further said that she will speak to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra on the matter. “But the truth has come to light that Lord Mahakal has killed the murderer of an honest police officer like Devendra Mishra,” she added.

Vikas Dubey shot dead

In a major development, gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter, after his car turned turtle as he reached Kanpur. As per Kanpur Police, the gangster attempted to flee and snatched the weapon of a Police officer, after which he was shot dead in the retaliatory firing. Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal confirmed that he was declared dead as he was brought to the hospital. SP Kanpur West also confirmed that Gangster Vikas Dubey attempted to flee after the car overturned.

"Police tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen. He was injured in retaliatory firing by police. He was later rushed to the hospital. Four Policemen are also injured," SP said.

Vikas Dubey's arrest

Gangster Vikas Dubey was nabbed in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on July 9, six days after he and his associates killed 8 Policemen and injured 6 in the Kanpur encounter. The case was then handed over to the Uttar Pradesh STF after being produced before a UP court via video conference. He was then taken to Kanpur.

