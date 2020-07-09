Vikas Dubey Handed Over To UP STF; Produced Before Court Via Video Conference: Sources

In a big development on Thursday, gangster Vikas Dubey has been handed over to the Uttar Pradesh STF after being arrested in Ujjain earlier in the morning. As he was produced before a UP court via video conference, there is no requirement for transit remand. Sources reveal that he will be taken to Lucknow and then, Kanpur.

As per sources, the police stated in the court that Dubey was not cooperating with the investigation. While he reportedly accepted what happened on the intervening night of July 2, he denied killing any policeman. Moreover, Dubey informed the court that he was scared that he and his family would be killed in an encounter. When he was asked about how he managed to reach Ujjain, the gangster did not offer a satisfactory response, sources observed.

UP Police crackdown on Dubey's accomplices

Addressing a press briefing, UP IG (Law and order) confirmed that Dubey had been arrested from Ujjain by the MP Police. Thereafter, he revealed details about the UP Police's crackdown on his other accomplices. Some of his aides died when the police fired in self-defence.

The UP IG (Law and order) remarked, "His (Dubey's) accomplice Prabhat Mishra aka Kartik had a scuffle with the police. He had been arrested from Faridabad on July 8. He had a reward of Rs.50,000. When the UP Police was bringing him to the court from Faridabad to Kanpur, the police vehicle stopped due to tyre puncture. Mishra snatched a pistol from a policeman, opened fire and tried to escape. 2 STF personnel were injured. Mishra was injured after the police fired in self-defence. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the nearest hospital."

He added, "In Etawah, there was an incident of a Swift car getting stolen. When the police zoomed in on a suspected car, the miscreants inside tried to open fire. One of the miscreants died in the police firing. He was present during the dastardly incident in Kanpur...Three other accomplices were arrested too."

Kanpur encounter

A police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases in Dikru village under Chaubeypur Police station on the intervening night of July 2. However, as it was about to reach Dubey's hideout, bullets were fired from the rooftop of a building. This resulted in the death of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and 4 constables. Several other persons were injured in the incident as well. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot.

