Vikas Dubey's 2 Accomplices Arrested In Ujjain; 'Dubey Used VIP Pass,' Says Mahakal Guard

In a recent development in the arrest of notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, the Madhya Pradesh Police has informed that two other accomplices of the criminal have also been arrested from Ujjain. Dubey tried to visit Mahakal temple using a VIP pass. The temple guard while speaking with media said that he tried to come from the back gate of the temple so as to not be identified.

"We enquired him for two hours, we informed our department and then police officials and the enquiry is going on now. He came around 7 am and tried to enter from the back gate when the officials accessing CCTV caught hold of him. He seemed to be accompanied by two-three people but has been caught alone. Though it was hard to say if he was with his men or alone," said the temple guard.

READ | 'Main Vikas Dubey Hoon, Kanpur Wala': The Moment The Dreaded Kanpur Gangster Was Nabbed

READ | UP Dy CM Posts Then Deletes 6-word First Response Of Yogi Govt To Vikas Dubey's Arrest

Arrested from Mahakal Temple

Vikas Dubey was spotted at Ujjain's Mahakal when the Police recognized and arrested him. Vikas Dubey was going to Ujjain Mahakal temple when he was identified by security personnel. Police were informed, following which he confessed his identity after being pushed for it. He has been apprehended by police & interrogation is underway, said Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh.

Vikas Dubey's manhunt had encompassed at least 6 states, including UP, Bihar, MP, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, involving at least 100 police teams. There had been reports that he was sighted at Faridabad and intended to surrender at Noida; however, he eventually surfaced at Ujjain, where he allegedly intended visit the famous Mahakal Temple.

Soon after his arrest, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spoken to Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan and urged him to ensure the safe and early transfer of the criminal.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated the state police for successfully nabbing the notorious gangster Vikas Dubey from Ujjain. Taking to Twitter, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said, “Those who feel that their sins will be washed off by seeking the shelter of Mahakal, they have not known Mahakal well. Our government is not going to spare any criminal.”

जिनको लगता है की महाकाल की शरण में जाने से उनके पाप धूल जाएँगे उन्होंने महाकाल को जाना ही नहीं।



हमारी सरकार किसी भी अपराधी को बख्श्ने वाली नहीं है... — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 9, 2020

विकास दुबे की गिरफ़्तारी के लिए उज्जैन पुलिस को बधाई। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 9, 2020

READ | Vikas Dubey's Arrest Leaves MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan Triumphant; Commends Ujjain Police

READ | Vikas Dubey Arrested At Mahakal In Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain After Kanpur Encounter Manhunt

The Kanpur shootout

Republic had earlier uncovered from Vikas Dubey's aide that the notorious gangster was already fed information about the police raid five hours in advance. Dubey had instructed his henchmen to kill all policemen who were part of the raid. As a result, his gang members were already waiting for the police to arrive, leading to the ambush. Daya Shankar Agnihotri, an accomplice of Dubey who was arrested on Sunday, had claimed that Dubey had received an alert. Police surveillance had found that a few cops were in contact with Vikas Dubey and SO Vinay Tiwari is said to be one of them. Four policemen have been suspended since then. The bounty on Vikas Dubey was successively increased, eventually to Rs 2.5 lakh.

On the night of July 3, the police team went to raid the residence of Vikas Dubey, however, a JCB machine was placed on the road to block the police vehicle which points out that the criminal and his men already knew of the police' action. When the policemen got down from the vehicle after the roadblock due to JCB machine, Vikas Dubey's henchmen who had already taken a position on the rooftop started firing on the policemen ultimately killing eight of them and injuring seven.