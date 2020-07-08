Vikas Dubey's Close Aide Amar Dubey Gunned Down By UP STF As Police Close In On Gangster

In a big development in the Kanpur encounter case, a team of UP Special Task Force (STF) has gunned down gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey. The encounter took place in Hamirpur on Wednesday and Amar Dubey is said to be the third criminal killed by the UP Police in an encounter.

On Tuesday night, two persons were detained in Faridabad by UP STF which includes a relative of Kanpur encounter main accused history-sheeter Vikas Dubey for questioning.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has slapped stringent charges under the National Security Act against 88 alleged gangsters in past one week in a drive launched against criminals in the wake of the Kanpur encounter in which eight policemen were killed.

UP launches drive against gangsters

In a campaign launched against criminals in the past one week, the NSA has been invoked against 88 people in 67 cases, Additional Chief Secretary-cum- Principal Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said on Tuesday.

He said the NSA was invoked this year in 120 cases of which 63 were related to cow slaughter, three of crimes against women and 13 of other heinous crime. Stating that strict action has been taken under the Gangsters Act in the past one week, Awasthi said a total of 197 cases have been approved by respective district magistrates.

From January till now, 1,889 cases were registered under the Gangsters Act in the state, he said, adding the property worth Rs 26 crores has been attached this week under the Act. A total of 127 arms licenses have also been suspended in the past week, he added.

Kanpur encounter

A police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases in Dikru village under Chaubeypur Police station on the intervening night of July 2. However, as it was about to reach Dubey's hideout, bullets were fired from the rooftop of a building. This resulted in the death of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and four constables. Several other persons were injured in the incident as well. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot.

