Kanpur Encounter Case: Vikas Dubey's Location Traced By UP Police; Close Aide Arrested

In a significant development to the Kanpur encounter case that caused the death of eight Uttar Pradesh Police Personnel, the location of Vikas Dubey has been traced by the police, sources said on Tuesday. Vikas Dubey's last location was traced near Amheda police outpost in Bijnor, where nearly 10 people were spotted in three cars. Upon receiving the information about the history-sheeter's hideout, cops have sealed the Bijnor border.

In another progress to the case, Vikas Dubey's close aide Jay Vajpayee who is said to have a close link with politicians has now been arrested. His property worth Rs 35 crores including scores of luxury vehicles has been seized by the police. The UP Police has taken him to Lucknow to conduct further enquiry into his possessions. It is said that Jay Vajpayee provided cars with fake numbers to Vikas Dubey, allowing an easy escape for the gangster. He also invested all of Dubey's money and maintained close relations with certain police personnel that eased his corrupt business activities. Following Jay Vajpayee's arrest, a magisterial enquiry has been launched in the case.

Probe against SSP Kanpur

The Uttar Pradesh government has now asked the police to initiate an investigation into the involvement of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanpur. Reportedly, Deputy SP Anant Dev had written to his seniors, complaining about the Station House Officer (SHO) of Choubeypur, but the SSP did not act upon it. The government has now directed the police to investigate into the role of former SSP of Kanpur. Further inputs from sources reveal that a just week prior to the encounter, Vikas Dubey had physically assaulted the SHO in front of the villagers, while the SHO, who is now under custody, did not move a finger.

Kanpur encounter

The encounter took place when a police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a 47-year-old gangster has 60 cases registered against him - ranging from murder to kidnapping and robbery, in Bikaru village under the Chaubeypur police station on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. As the police team was about to reach the gangster's hideout they were fired at from a building rooftop by alleged AK-47 guns, leaving Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Dubey and his remaining associates fled from the scene.

