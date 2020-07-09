Vikas Dubey's Mother Says Nabbed Gangster Went To Ujjain Each Year; Was With SP These Days

History-sheeter Vikas Dubey's mother Sarla Devi reacted to the arrest of the dreaded gangster in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, during which she alleged that the gangster most recently had links with the Samajwadi Party. Vikas Dubey was arrested by the MP police outside the Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Thursday.

Sources said that Vikas Dubey was spotted at Ujjain's Mahakal when the Police recognized and arrested him. He is currently in custody. As per the latest information, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has spoken to MP counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking safe and early transfer. He is also likely to be handed over to the Uttar Pradesh police, following an appearance in court at 12:30 pm.

READ | 'Main Vikas Dubey Hoon, Kanpur Wala': The Moment The Dreaded Kanpur Gangster Was Nabbed

Vikas Dubey's mother responds to his arrest

Speaking to the media, Sarla Devi -- the mother of Vikas Dubey -- revealed that they (his family) had gotten to know about his arrest after watching the news on the television. She added that the gangster had a relative in Ujjain and that his brother-in-law was picked up for interrogation previously. Sarla Devi revealed that Vikas Dubey visited the Mahakal temple in Ujjain every year. Talking about the gangster's political links, Sarla Devi said that he was 'with the Samajwadi Party (SP) these days'. She also added that the government should take the course of law and do whatever they find suitable. with him.

READ | Vikas Dubey Arrested At Mahakal In Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain After Kanpur Encounter Manhunt

Vikas Dubey arrested

Vikas Dubey planned to enter Ujjain's Mahakal temple when he was identified by security personnel. Police were informed, following which he confessed his identity after being pushed for it. He has been apprehended by police & interrogation is underway, said Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh.

"Our police don't spare anyone. we have arrested Vikas Dubey and he is in our custody. I will not reveal information about intelligence sources. He was arrested in Ujjain. He has committed a heinous crime and I condemn his actions. The entire police machinery in the state was put on high alert and we nabbed him outside the Mahakal temple", MP HM Narottam Mishra said.

READ | Vikas Dubey May Surrender Before Media; Noida Film City On Alert As Tip-off Nexus Unravels

Kanpur encounter

Vikas Dubey's manhunt had encompassed at least 6 states, including UP, Bihar, MP, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, involving at least 100 police teams. There had been reports that he was sighted at Faridabad and intended to surrender at Noida; however, he eventually surfaced at Ujjain.

The Kanpur encounter had taken place after a police team had intended to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases in Dikru village under Chaubeypur Police station on the intervening night of July 2. However, as it was about to reach Dubey's hideout, bullets were fired from the rooftop of a building. This resulted in the death of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and 4 constables. Several other persons were injured in the incident as well. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot.

READ | Did Vikas Dubey Surrender Or Was He nabbed?: Akhilesh Yadav Responds To Gangster's Arrest