Vikas Dubey's Wife Paid Rs 20,000 To Join Samajwadi Party In 1992, Induction Paper Reveals

As the manhunt for history-sheeter Vikas Dubey continues, another proof of political nexus has emerged as Republic Media Network has accessed the induction paper of the gangster's wife into the Samajwadi Party. The induction paper has revealed that Vikas Dubey's wife had joined the political party for a mere amount of Rs 20,000 back in 1992. This comes on the same day when the Uttar Pradesh police arrested Vikas Dubey's aide Shyamu Bajpai following an encounter with the Chaubeypur police in Kanpur.

Meanwhile, after reports of Vikas Dubey being spotted in a Faridabad hotel surfaced, 3 men were arrested by Faridabad police in a joint operation with the Crime Branch on Wednesday. The police had received inputs on the presence of Vikas Dubey in a guest house, shortly after which they went to raid it. There was a brief firing by the criminals, after which the 3 were taken into custody. Sources have also reported that Vikas Dubey is also expected to surrender in Delhi Court.

Kanpur Encounter

On the intervening night of July 2 and 3, as the Uttar Pradesh police approached to arrest Vikas Dubey - accused of murder, kidnapping, and robbery - they were fired at from a building rooftop by alleged AK-47 guns. The encounter left Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and four constables dead. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, six police officers were also injured. 47-year-old Vikas Dubey managed to flee from the scene and remains absconding even as police continue the search.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has promised that the sacrifice of the policemen won't be in vain. The CM announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of deceased and a government job to one family member. The bounty on Dubey has been increased to Rs 5 lakh.

