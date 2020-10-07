Sushant's Family Lawyer Downplays Rhea's Drugs Bail Amid Scandalous Reveal On Sudhir Gupta

Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, Vikas Singh- the lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's family downplayed the bail granted to actor Rhea Chakraborty in the Narcotics Control Bureau case. He cast aspersions on whether Rhea had given drugs to Sushant with his consent and informed the doctors regarding this. Maintaining that the scope of the NCB case is small, he opined that the focus should be the possible connection between the impact of drugs allegedly given to Sushant and his death. Currently, the Jalebi actor is also facing a probe by the CBI and ED in connection with Sushant's unnatural death.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh remarked, "As far as today's bail of Rhea is concerned, this bail pertains to the Narcotics Control Bureau case. The bigger case than this is whether Rhea gave Sushant drugs without his consent. Even if he consented, did she inform the 5 top doctors whom she consulted regarding Sushant's mental condition? Did she tell the doctors that Sushant is taking drugs, which are being fetched by Rhea? The Narcotics case is a very small case. Getting bail in this case is no big deal. The bigger case is the impact of the drugs given to Sushant by Rhea and its possible connection to his death."

Vikas Singh's views on Rhea's bail had come almost as an afterthought, considering the explosive revelation he had made about Dr Sudhir Gupta in the press conference. In essence, he revealed that he had been in touch with the AIIMS board chief since before Sushant's demise, and it was the very same Dr Sudhir Gupta who had earlier looked at Sushant's photo taken on the day of his death by sister Meetu Singh and concluded immediately that it was '200%' death by strangulation. Citing this, he sought a probe into Sudhir Gupta's recent u-turn as claimed in selective leaks to media which were thoroughly exposed by Republic Media Network on Sunday.

Bombay High Court grants bail to Rhea

Earlier in the day, Justice Sarang Kotwal of the Bombay HC granted bail to Rhea in the case registered under Sections 8(c) read with 20(b)(ii), 22, 27A, 28, 29 and 30 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The NCB had alleged that she was involved in the illicit financing of drugs, drug trafficking and a co-conspirator in the offence involving the commercial quantity of contraband which was recovered from another accused Anuj Keshwani. In its verdict, the HC held that the NCB was empowered to investigate into this offence not related to the Dil Bechara actor's death.

Moreover, Kotwal ruled that all offences under the NDPS Act are non-bailable with stringent conditions for grant of bail by citing the judgment of the SC Constitution Bench in the case of State of Punjab Vs. Baldev Singh. However, he dismissed the argument that giving money to another for consuming drug would mean “financing” or “harbouring” as envisaged under Section 27A of the NDPS Act. Maintaining that her acts do not fall under Section 27A, he pointed out that the NCB needed to show that her activities or contravention involved a commercial quantity of a narcotic drug or psychotropic substance.

Taking into account the fact that no drugs were recovered from her possession, the HC prima facie observed that Rhea is not guilty of any offence punishable under Sections 19, 24 or 27A or any other offence involving commercial quantity. While granting her bail, it also noted that she was not a part of the chain of drug dealers and attributed NCB not seeking her physical custody to her cooperation in the investigation. At the same time, the court has imposed strict conditions such as furnishing of a bail bond, the requirement of prior permission before leaving the country and marking daily presence at the nearest police station for a period of 10 days from her release.

