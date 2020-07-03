Top Rights Body FIAPO Calls For Animals To Be Equal Before Law Over Heinous Monkey Killing

In another shocking incident of animal abuse reported in Telangana, people of Ammapalem village in Khammam district hanged a monkey to death after it entered in one of the villager’s house. A video of the gruesome incident has come to the fore revealing the truth about treatment of animals.

The monkey reportedly entered the house of accused Venkateswar Rao house in search of food. Rao mercilessly beat up the monkey with a stick and hanged it to a tree. He was joined by his neighbour in torturing the animal. In the video, Rao can even be seen asking his pet dog to bite the monkey, while it hanged on the tree, fighting for his life.

Upon learning about the crime, forest officials arrested Venkateswar Rao under Wildlife Protection Act along with the other accused. However, they were released on bail on Saturday. Forest officials said the accused wanted to scare other monkeys by hanging the one which was caught and they later found the carcass in a decomposed state. They will be summoned for questioning by forest officials on Monday.

Animal Rights Organisation takes cognisance

Thr Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) condemned the brutal killing of the monkey. The apex animal rights organisation in a statement said it has reached out to government authorities including Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao seeking stringent action against the culprits as per law.

"We cannot continue to call these heinous incidents, just acts of cruelty. These are criminal acts of violence involving torture and abuse against sentient, free, wild animals. And the Prevention of Cruelty Act is woefully inadequate to deal with such violence. We need a new law that punishes violent crimes against animals. Revisiting the penalties is important too. Animals should be #EqualBeforeTheLaw," Varda Mehrotra, Executive Director, FIAPO, said.

