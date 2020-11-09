'Violated In A Closed Case': BJP's Gaurav Goel Seeks SC's Intervention In Arnab's Case

On Monday, BJP leader Gaurav Goel wrote to the Chief Justice of India requesting the Supreme Court's intervention in the "violation of fundamental rights" in Arnab Goswami's case. Goel, an advocate practicing in the Punjab & Haryana High Court, contended that the situation in Maharashtra was no different from the days of the Emergency. Citing the SC's contempt notice issued to the Secretary of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, he opined that threatening Arnab from approaching the apex court showed the sense of power enjoyed by some people.

Disapproving of the move to shift Arnab to Taloja Jail, Goel alleged that he had been thrown into the company of the worst criminals of the land. He pointed out that the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief has been "violated" in a closed case. Moreover, he claimed that no such procedure is allowed by the law and the consequence of it is also illegal. According to him, it was imperative for the SC to pass strict directions in this regard.

Read: Maharashtra Governor Speaks To State Home Min On Arnab Goswami's Arrest; Read Statement

My Letter to the Honble Chief Justice of India to kindly intervene. #ArnabLifeUnderThreat#WeWantArnabBack pic.twitter.com/GXaV3BKqhB — Gaurav Goel (@goelgauravbjp) November 9, 2020

Read: Lawyers For Just Society Pen Strong Letter For Arnab Goswami; Send To The Highest Offices

Arnab Goswami's arrest

In a shocking development at 7.45 am on November 4, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a trumped-up case.

While the Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected the plea of the Raigad police who had sought police custody, Arnab was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. Critically, while pronouncing the judgment, the CJM observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of the accused i.e. Arnab. Earlier in the day, a division bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik on Monday directed the Sessions Court to decide on Arnab Goswami's bail plea within 4 days of his filing the petition. While rejecting the interim bail application of Arnab, the bench clarified that its observations are prima facie in nature and will not apply to the application made by Arnab seeking regular bail.

Read: BJP's Ram Kadam Reaches Taloja Jail For Arnab Goswami After Fiery 'Raavan Raj' Riposte