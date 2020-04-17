COVID-19: Violation Of Lockdown In Kumaraswamy's Son's Wedding, Over 200 Present At Venue

In a gross act of violation of the social distancing norm amid the lockdown, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader HD Kumaraswamy held his son Nikhil Kumarawamy's wedding which saw a large number of guests attending the event while flouting the social distancing norm.

As per the sources, around 42 cars filled in full capacity entered the wedding venue. In all, over 60 cars were allowed at the venue. There were about 20 videographers to shoot the wedding, catering and event management crew was also present at venue. At a time when the nation is battling the COVID-19 crisis compelling the Central government to impose lockdown in the country, over 200 people were said to be present at Kumaraswamy's leader's son's wedding. Kumaraswamy has however rubbished the allegations of the violation of the lockdown protocol.

While interacting with media, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka CN Ashwath Narayan said that he will speak with the Deputy Commissioner of Ramanagara and the Superintendant of Police for an inquiry over the matter.

"All the responsible lawmakers need to act responsibly. This is the time we need to set example and if this is the way we are handling the issue, it sends out a wrong message," said Ashwath Narayan. "Whoever has violated (lockdown protocol), definitely we will take action. We are not for this kind of abuse or misuse, we are here for enforcement," he added.

"I have sought a report from Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner. I will speak to the Superintendent of Police, we need to take action otherwise it will be a complete mockery of the system," said Ashwath Narayan.

However, he revealed that the Karnataka state government had given permission for marriage as there is a provision to organise a marriage with a limited number of people while opining that they shouldn't have taken undue advantage of the permission.

