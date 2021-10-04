Violence during farmers’ protest: Rakesh Tikait rushes to Lakhimpur Kheri, Jayant Chaudhary to follow

Ghaziabad, Oct 3 (PTI) Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait left for Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday along with his several supporters following reports of violence there during a farmers’ protest in which eight people were killed.

While Tikait will be reaching Lakhimpur Kheri by Sunday midnight, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary too will visit the place on Monday.

“Farmers' blood has been shed! I will reach Lakhimpur Kheri tomorrow,” Chaudhary tweeted in Hindi.

While leaving Ghazipur on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border for Lakhimpur Kheri, Tikait, the BKU's national spokesperson, saiud claimed “several” farmers are feared dead during the violence in which two vehicles were also allegedly set on fire.

Eight people were killed as violence erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri during a farmers' protest over Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit, an official said.

Two SUVs were set on fire by angry farmers, reports said, after they hit a group of protesters.

Four of the dead were travelling in the vehicles, a UP government official said in Lucknow.

Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Chaurasia said four farmers and four others were killed.

The farmers had assembled there to oppose Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to Banbirpur, the native village of Union Minister of State for Home and MP Ajay Kumar Mishra.

In a video message, Tikait claimed the farmers turned violent when they were attacked while returning after protests.

“The farmers in Lakhimpur were returning after the protest when they were attacked. Some of them were run over, while the fire was also opened on them. According to the information we have so far, several people have died in the incident,” Tikait said in a video message that he posted on Twitter.

In a separate statement, he said the incident has “once again exposed the cruel and undemocratic face of the government”.

“The people sitting in the government have revealed today to what extent they can stoop to suppress the farmers' movement. But the government is forgetting that we did not bow down even to the Mughals and Firangis (referring to the British) for our rights. The government should not test the farmers’ patience any further. The farmer may die but is not going to get scared,” he said.

He urged the UP government to register a murder case against the “killers of farmers” and ensure their arrest.

He also appealed to the farmers to maintain peace, saying the victory will be theirs.

“If the government does not come to its senses, not a single BJP leader will be allowed to leave his or her house,” the farmer leader threatened.

The violence broke out after two SUVs allegedly ran over a group of anti-farm law protesters who were demonstrating against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at Tikonia-Banbirpur road in Lakhimpur Kheri district, some 130 km off state capital Lucknow. PTI KIS RAX RAX

