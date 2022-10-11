Violence Erupts As Petrol Bombs Hurled In Chennai's Alandur, Three Severely Injured

In a shocking incident, a 20-member gang threatened locals with petrol bombs, machetes and dangerous weapons in Chennai's Alandur on early Tuesday morning.

Later, miscreants hurled petrol bombs at an open ground in a locality to threaten the public. The gang had tried to threaten the locals stating they were the rowdies of the area and that the public should be scared of them.

They attacked three people who were severely injured and also damaged the bikes and autos in the surrounding. Upon information, police immediately rushed to the spot and tightened the security.

According to the police, an investigation is underway and they were trying to arrest the criminals. Injured people were getting treated in a private hospital near here, police added.

Petrol bombs hurled at BJP office in Coimbatore

It is to be noted that, this is not the first time that such an incident has taken place. On September 24, some miscreants hurled petrol bombs at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office as well as at a textile shop in Coimbatore. They also pelted two TNSTC town buses with stones.

The miscreants, who came in an auto-rickshaw, hurled bombs at the BJP office in Siddapudur at around 4 am, police said, adding that the bombs fell short of the BJP office building. Notably, state party president Annamalai had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take cognisance of the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. It is also to be noted that this incident had taken place soon after Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders were arrested across the country in a major crackdown by central agencies.

On September 24, an RSS worker’s house in Madurai was attacked with petrol bombs. Assistant Commissioner Shanmugam said, “Three petrol bombs were thrown and we are investigating in this regard. No one was injured and nothing was damaged in the accident.” In another instance of a similar attack on September 23, petrol bombs were hurled at an RSS functionary's residence in the Chitlapakkam, Tambaram district.