Violence In Kerala After NIA Raids; Stones Hurled, Buses Damaged As PFI Calls For Bandh

After the National Investigation Agency (NIA) mega crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI) for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country, incidents of violence have been reported from several parts of Kerala. This comes after PFI announced 'dawn to dusk' Hartal (strike) in Kerala against the NIA raids.

Amid the PFI's call for a strike in Kerala, violence erupted in Kozhikode district when the protesters damaged a lorry and a bus by hurling stones and breaking the window panes. Notably, the lorry was parked near a school in Kallayi when protests damaged it at around 6:00 AM on a Friday morning. Luckily, no one was reported injured in this incident.

Incidents of violence have also been reported from Thiruvananthapuram, wherein one auto-rickshaw and a car were allegedly damaged by people supporting the state-wise strike called today by the PFI over NIA raids, ANI reported.

In a separate incident, a government was also damaged by some miscreants in Thiruvanathapuram amid PFI's call for a bandh. When Republic TV confronted the bus driver and asked about the incident, he revealed that one person threw a stone at the bus. Adding further the bus driver said that when he tried to drive the bus away, some bikers came and also hurled stones at the bus, shattering the front window pane.

It is pertinent to mention that multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA arrested 106 functionaries of the radical Islamic outfit PFI on Thursday in near-simultaneous raids at 93 locations in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country, officials said. About 22 people have been detained by the NIA in Kerala while 13 people have been marked arrested.

On Thursday, PFI condemned the raids and 'unjust arrests' by NIA and ED against its leaders and alleged that the NIA's 'baseless' claims were aimed at "creating an atmosphere of terror". In a statement against the nationwide crackdown, the PFI said it will "never ever surrender" to the action taken by a "totalitarian regime".