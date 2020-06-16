Indian Army Colonel & Two Jawans Martyred In Violent Faceoff With Chinese Troops At Ladakh

UPDATE: China has issued a statement responding to the violent standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) late on Monday evening. It has called on India to not take unilateral actions. The Chinese foreign ministry said that Indian Army violated 'consensus'. It accused the Indian Army of crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers..

"Indian troops on Monday seriously violated the consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers, resulting in serious physical clashes," Chinese foreign ministry was quoted saying by Chinese state owned news portal.

Further, the Chinese foreign ministry said, "China has lodged solemn representations with the Indian side and urged it to strictly restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that may complicate the border situation."

In a huge flashpoint at the LAC, a violent standoff occurred on Monday night between the Indian and Chinese troops, in which three Indian Army personnel were martyred. It was during the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh that the violent face-off took place. The loss of lives on the Indian side include a Colonel and two Jawans. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation.

As per the latest update, there has been no firing and rocks, clubs were used, said sources. Chinese media reported that more than 11 PLA soldies were injured and 5 were killed. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is currently meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. The Defence Minister will brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The development comes days after India and China held Corps Commander level talks at Moldo and both the countries issued statements saying that they will ensure peaceful de-escalation.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE updates

India China border tensions

The recent border dispute between India and China first came into the forefront on May 9 when clash was reported between military of the two nations at Naku La in Sikkim. On May 10, army official informed that there were other clashes that took place on May 6 near Pangong Tso Lake area in eastern Ladakh. Days after this, Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the LAC in eastern Ladakh. A fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force then carried out sorties in the area.

READ | LAC Standoff: US reiterates support to India, notes 'External rebalancing critical'

With an aim to find a solution to the tensions, India and China held Corps Commander level talks on June 6 at Moldo. Issuing a statement after 5-long hours of talks, New Delhi that both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation and described the meeting as 'cordial and positive atmosphere'. Beijing also affirmed that the overall situation at the border areas is now 'generally stable' and 'under control' and both sides will resolve the issue through diplomatic and military channels, and consequently, that there had been de-escalation and disengagement.

READ | COAS Naravane affirms on India's border dispute with Nepal & China: 'It's under control'