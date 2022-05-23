Vismaya Case: Kerala HC Convicts Husband Kiran Kumar Under Dowry Prohibition Act

In a massive development in Vismaya Dowry Death Case, accused husband Kiran Kumar has been convicted by the Kerala Court. The court's verdict came in connection with the 22-year-old Vismaya V Nair, who allegedly committed suicide at her in-laws' house in June 2021, due to dowry harassment and domestic violence.

Kerala court convicts husband Kiran Kumar

The Kollam Additional Sessions court Judge Sujith KN has convicted Vismaya's husband Kiran Kumar guilty, who is also the sole accused in the case. The Court has found Kumar guilty under various sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

He has been charged under Sections 304 (B) (in dowry case, punishment with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than seven years, might extend to life imprisonment), 498 (A) (cruelty by husband or relatives of husband), 306 (Abetment of suicide), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC in a dowry death case. The sentence will be pronounced later on.

However, this is the first dowry harassment case where a large fragment of digital evidence was relied on to find the guilt of the accused. A total of 42 witnesses, 108 documents and several call records were examined by the court during the course of the trial. A 507-page charge sheet was also submitted by the Kerala police indicating that Vismaya had committed suicide due to dowry harassment.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Public Prosecutor G Mohan Raj said, "This judgement is a message to the entire society. Conviction is a message that is given through this message. Digital pieces of evidence were crucial in this case and accused has been found guilty for his offences. People have started believing in the strength of Judiciary".

Vismaya death case

Vismaya, 22, was found dead at Kiran's house in Sasthamcotta in Kollam in the early hours of June 21. Kiran had allegedly physically abused her only a few days prior, and she had sent images of it to a relative. Kiran had reportedly assaulted Vismaya and her brother at her home in front of her parents after the couple had lived apart for a short time. On the other hand, Kiran had picked her up from college when she went to give her examinations.

Vismaya's father had previously said that she had called her mother and told her about her husband's abuse. Meanwhile, Kiran's parents told various news outlets contradictory stories about what transpired the night before she died.

