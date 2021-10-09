Vismaya Dowry Death Case: Accused Husband Denied Bail By Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court, on Friday, rejected the bail plea of Kiran Kumar, the accused husband in the Vismaya case in which an Ayurveda medical student was found dead in her husband's house under mysterious circumstances in July. The defendant had argued in the court that he had been in jail for over 105 days and that since the charge sheet was filed, he shouldn't be remanded in custody.

The defendant further argued in court that the deceased was addicted to social media, including Tik Tok. Kiran said that Vismaya's Facebook account was deleted with the aim to let her concentrate on her studies. However, the prosecution told the court that there was evidence that Kiran had repeatedly tortured Vismaya and that bail should not be granted.

The 500-page charge sheet says that Vismaya committed suicide due to dowry harassment. There were about 102 witnesses and 56 pieces of evidence in connection with the case. The evidence also included digital proofs of Vismaya being tortured by her husband.

Police had also found a chat on the phone of accused Kiran's sister Keerthi where Vismaya had asked her sister-in-law's help to save her. The death of Vismaya forced the state government to implement stronger policies to curb the dowry menace. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had visited Vismaya's home. Subsequently, The Governor observed a full-day fast and also imposed rule for all graduating students to sign an anti-dowry affidavit across universities in Kerala.

If you are aware of anyone in the state of mental distress and needs assistance, call the Helpline number: 18005990019

Vismaya death case

Vismaya, 22, was found dead at Kiran's house in Sasthamcotta in Kollam in the early hours of June 21. Kiran had allegedly physically abused her only a few days prior, and she had sent images of it to a relative. Kiran had reportedly assaulted Vismaya and her brother at her home in front of her parents after the couple had lived apart for a short time. On the other hand, Kiran had picked her up from college when she went to give her examinations.

Vismaya's father had previously said that she had called her mother and told her about her husband's abuse. Meanwhile, Kiran's parents told various news outlets contradictory stories about what transpired the night before she died.

(Image: Facebook)