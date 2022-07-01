Vismaya Dowry Death Case: Convict Files Plea In Kerala HC Challenging 10-year Sentence

Kiran Kumar, the convict in the Vismaya dowry death case, filed a plea against his 10-year sentence in the Kerala HC, citing a lack of evidence. Significantly, the former Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector was suspended and also sentenced to 10 years in jail with a fine of Rs 12.5 lakh after he was accused for his wife's suicide in a dowry case. Single Bench of Justice Kauser Edappagath admitted his appeal and issued notice to the respondents.

About a year ago, in a shocking incident on June 21, 2021, Vismaya Nair, pursuing her bachelor's degree in Ayurveda Medicines was found dead in Kiran's house at Poruvazhy in Sasthamakotta in Kollam district. Kiran and Vismaya got married on May 30, 2020, and close to a year later, Vismaya was found dead in Kumar's house, post which he was expelled as the Assistant Motor Inspector before he was made an accused in the case. On May 23, 2022, Kiran Kumar was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment on the next day.

Kiran Kumar appeals against 10-year sentence cites 'no evidence against him'

Kumar filed an appeal against the punishment with the rationale that there is nothing to prove he received or demanded dowry from the victim. "The appeal contended that the conviction was perverse based on assumptions, conjectures and surmises. There is no evidence to suggest that the appellant demanded or accepted dowry in any manner. The car was given as a gift, not dowry. Any excitement or frustration or an opinion regarding a gift does not make it dowry. Statements were taken in isolation disregarding the context is a perverse way of appreciation of evidence."

The plea, further defending the guilty, said that there is no evidence to suggest any irrational demand or a deliberate act to force the victim to commit suicide. It contended that other quarrels, which may be incidental or may have happened in the spur of the moment are not covered in section 498A.

Plea claims 'the couple led a normal life'

The plea further claimed that despite the appellant providing satisfactory responses to the investigation officer regarding the incriminating material found, they were ignored by the trial court. In the evidence, it is seen the couple led a normal life and the prosecution failed to prove anything to the effect the appellant had inflicted cruelty on the victim for dowry so as to raise a presumption under section 113 of the Indian Evidence Act, the plea stated. The prosecution's case was that there was a quarrel between the couple immediately before her death, but nothing more, it added.

Image: ANI / PTI