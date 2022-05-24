Vismaya Dowry Death: Kiran Kumar Sentenced To 10 Years In Jail For Abetting Wife's Suicide

A Kerala Sessions court on Tuesday sentenced Kiran Kumar to 10 years imprisonment under Section 304B of the IPC for abetting the suicide of his 22-year-old wife Vismaya V Nair in a 2021 dowry death case.

Kollam Additional Sessions court Judge Sujith KN had on Monday convicted Vismaya's husband Kiran Kumar, who is the sole accused in the case. The Court found Kumar guilty under various sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act on Monday.

He has been charged under Sections 304 (B) (in dowry case, punishment with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than seven years, might extend to life imprisonment), 498 (A) (cruelty by husband or relatives of husband), 306 (Abetment of suicide), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC in the dowry death case.

Notably, this is the first case of dowry harassment where a large fragment of digital evidence was relied upon to find the guilt of the accused. A total of 42 witnesses, 108 documents, and several call records were examined by the court during the course of the trial. A 507-page chargesheet was also submitted by the Kerala police indicating that Vismaya had committed suicide due to dowry harassment.

Vismaya dowry death case

Vismaya, a BAMS student was found dead at her marital home in Sasthamcotta, Kollam on June 21. Her husband, Kiran had allegedly physically abused her only a few days before the suicide.

Vismaya had also sent WhatsApp messages to her relatives claiming harassment by Kumar over dowry and also shared photos of wounds and bruises on her body.

Kiran had reportedly assaulted Vismaya and her brother at their home in front of her parents after the couple had lived apart for a short time. Once, Kiran had even picked up Vismaya from college when she was going to give her examinations. Vismaya's father had testified that she had called her mother to complain about her husband's abuse.