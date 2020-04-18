Visually-challenged Woman Alleges Rape In MP, Family Stranded In Rajasthan Amid Lockdown

A 53-year-old visually-challenged woman was allegedly raped by an unknown accused inside her house on Friday in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, police said. The woman, who works at a bank, was alone at home in Shahpura during the incident while her husband and family have been stranded in Rajasthan due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

In her complaint, the victim said that she was asleep at home when an unidentified man entered her room and assaulted her. The accused has not been identified yet, and a police investigation is underway.

ASP Sanjay Sahu told ANI that Shahpura police visited the spot and inspected the entire crime scene. The victim was sent for medical examination. A case has been registered against unidentified accused under sections 376 and 377 of the Indian Penal Code, at Shahpura police station.

READ | Man Rapes Woman From Neighbourhood, Arrested

READ | Minor Girl Raped By Cousin In Uttar Pradesh

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image for representation)