In a breaking development, Republic TV has accessed exclusive visuals of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's arrest. According to the video accessed, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader was forcefully taken out by the Punjab Police from his Delhi residence. Meanwhile, Republic TV also accessed an exclusive video of Punjab police informing Delhi police regarding the arrest of Bagga after it was done.

According to the visuals obtained by Republic TV, the Punjab police can be seen crowding the BJP leader’s residence. The police are seen to have arrived at the BJP leader’s residence early in the morning. The large group of officers then barged into Bagga's residence, and later, can be seen taking him out forcefully. Bagga was forcefully taken to the convoy in which the police arrived and was taken out of the national capital.

Meanwhile, Republic TV also accessed an exclusive video of a Punjab police officer informing the Delhi police regarding the arrest of Bagga via his mobile phone. In a video accessed, a Punjab police officer is seen speaking to Delhi police officials on a call and informing them that they have arrested a person named Tajinder Bagga. The video stands as proof of the fact that the Punjab police didn’t inform the Delhi police before making the arrest. It is pertinent to mention here that the Delhi Police has now registered a kidnapping case in connection with the BJP leader’s arrest.

Delhi Police files kidnapping case over Bagga's arrest

Delhi Police has now registered a kidnapping case in connection with BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's detention. The development comes after Punjab Police arrested Bagga on Friday morning over his alleged threat to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi Police informed that they have received a complaint from BJP leader that the standard operating procedure (SOPs) was not followed during the arrest and hence, Punjab police should be booked under these charges.

Punjab Police dragged Tajinder away, punched me: Bagga's father

While speaking to ANI, the father of Tajinder Pal Bagga claimed that he was punched in the face when he attempted to capture the incident of the arrest on video.

"This morning, a team of police personnel came to our home and dragged Tajinder out. When I picked up my mobile phone to record a video of the incident, police took me to another room and punched me in the face," said Tajinder Bagga's father.

Republic TV also accessed exclusive CCTV footage of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga's arrest that took place on Friday morning. In the visuals, a team of Punjab police arriving in SUVs at Bagga's Delhi residence can be seen. As per sources, a team of 50 police personnel from Punjab's Mohali reached the BJP leader's Delhi residence and arrested the BJP's youth wing leader. An FIR has been registered under IPC Section 153(A), 505, and 506. Tajinder Pal Bagga will be taken to Punjab after the legal procession is completed in Delhi and will be produced in Mohali court at 1 pm later today (May 6).

Bagga was arrested over his month-old tweet in wherein he wrote an alleged threatening statement against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his views on the film, The Kashmir Files. He has been booked for making provocative statements, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation. The Punjab police informed that they had sent notice to Bagga five times to join the investigation but he ignored it and refused to join.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD