SSR Case: BJP Mumbai Secretary Advocate Vivekanand Gupta To Be Quizzed By CBI, Say Sources

In the Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation, Republic TV accesses exclusive details of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s second leg of probe. The sources suggest that BJP Mumbai Secretary Advocate, Vivekananda Gupta, will be questioned by the CBI next week.

He will be quizzed on June 13 claim, the sources further inform. "Sushant Singh Rajput had dropped Rhea Chakraborty at her residence in the intervening night of 13 and 14 June", Vivekanand Gupta told Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate.

"In the intervening night of 13 and 14 June, there is an eyewitness who has seen Sushant Singh Rajput dropping Rhea Chakraborty upto her flat at around 1-1.30 AM. This eyewitness has seen the complete incident. After dropping Rhea to her flat, Sushant leaves the building and goes back to his house," Gupta said.

He further stated that the said eyewitness is ready to depose before the CBI, which is probing the late actor's death, as and when called for. He on the debate stated, "On the 14th morning, he was murdered and then hanged. I have tweeted about everything so the investigating agencies must be monitoring it. Whenever the CBI will call me, I will go and also give the identity of the witness to the CBI. I won't give any information to Mumbai Police."

Rhea Chakraborty had allegedly left Sushant's Bandra residence on June 8, days before he was found dead in the same flat on June 14. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde had claimed in an interview that it was at Sushant Singh Rajput’s behest that she left his home on June 8.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police had earlier registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation. However, the CBI took over the probe into the high-profile case in August following the Supreme Court's nod. Rajput's father KK Singh had on July 25 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of abetting his suicide.

