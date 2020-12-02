VK Sasikala Applies For Remission Of Prison Term, Authorities Yet To Respond

Nearly a month before her probable release from prison, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha's close aide VK Sasikala has applied for an early release. Lodged at the Parappana prison, Sasikala had deposited Rs 10 crore fine at a special court and is expected to be released on January 27. Officials are yet to respond to the remission sought as the Parappna Agrahara Central Prison has sent her application to the prison department.

VK Sasikala's lawyers have reiterated that she has not availed 129 days of remission leaves and due owing to good conduct in the prison, she is likely to be released early. As per reports, the remission of 129 days she acquired has been fortified due to allegations of special benefits and for being irregular for work within the jail. She had been lodged in the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail on February 15, 2017, after her surrender in a disproportionate assets case.

The Supreme Court had upheld her conviction by a special court in Bengaluru in the disproportionate assets case and sentenced her to four years imprisonment. Sasikala, who took over the reins of AIADMK after the death of Jayalalithaa in December 2016, was later removed from the party by then-Chief Minister K Palaniswami-led camp. Her relatives Ilavarasi and V N Sudhakaran are also serving a four-year jail term in the case.

Sasikala to return right before TN polls

Sasikala's return is expected to intensify the politics down south with the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2021. The tenure of the 234-seats assembly is due to end in May 2021. Despite reports of Sasikala's release, AIADMK joint coordinator and Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami has maintained that her release will not impact the party.

When asked if Sasikala's return would hamper AIADMK's chances in the upcoming polls, TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami told the media that her release will have 'zero impact' on the party and categorically stated that no changes would happen after her release. Sorting out the differences between two factions within the party, the AIADMK affirmed that it would project E Palaniswami as the CM for the 2021 elections as well.

