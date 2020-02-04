System Should Realise Duty & Act Immediately: VP Naidu Laments Nirbhaya Case Delay Tactics

As the Nirbhaya case was raised in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday by AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that all concerned must work towards implementing the decision as soon as possible. Warning that there is an anger and a sense of betrayal among the people of the country, Naidu said that "such delay cannot happen." He was responding to the call of Aam Aadmi Party MP to intervene in the matter and ensure justice to Nirbhaya.

Sanjay Singh, raising the Nirbhaya issue said: "Whatever happened in Nirbhaya case is bad. fast track court was set up, punishment was also given. But then, nothing happened. There is this unusual delay. I appeal to you that they should be hanged as soon as possible. Intervene in the matter and ensure punishment."

VP Naidu's response

Vice president Naidu said: "The issue that is raised just now is a sensitive and important issue. entire country is speaking about it, people are agitated. Whatever be the reason, I do not want to take anybody's name, but this delay, those in the system, should realise their duty and act immediately. We cannot allow this sort of thing going on in this country. people have been given all opportunities, after all legal remedies exhausted, but by some process or the other, if this is getting delayed, all concerned must know that judgement is implemented at the earliest."

Meanwhile, on Feb 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) moved to the Delhi High Court against Patiala House Court order staying the hanging of Nirbhaya rapists. Earlier in the day, Tihar Jail authorities approached the Delhi High Court, challenging a trial court's order. MHA along with Tihar jail, mentions that the convicts by filing their review, curative and mercy petition, one after the other at such a belated stage, are being permitted to play with law leading to unnecessarily prolonging execution and taking judicial process for a ride.

This development comes amidst the Supreme Court agreeing to hear the Centre's plea seeking ‘victim and society centric’ guidelines to prevent delay in the execution of convicts. The Centre has appealed to the apex court to set guidelines as the process is often misused by the convict to prolong the day of execution. The previous date of execution in the Nirbhaya rape case was on February 1.

Execution delayed

Earlier on Friday, the Patiala House Court deferred the execution of all the 4 convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case until further orders. This development comes a few hours after the Supreme Court dismissed the review plea of Pawan Kumar Gupta, a convict in the Nirbhaya case, against the apex court's verdict on whether he was a juvenile at the time of committing the crime. On Thursday, the curative plea of another Nirbhaya convict Akshay was dismissed by the apex court.

Nirbhaya case proceedings

Currently, SC has rejected all convicts review petition while the president has rejected two convicts' mercy plea and has received the third one. The Supreme Court has rejected three convicts' curative petition, while one is yet to file curative petitions. The Jallad (executioner) Pawan Kumar has already reported to Tihar Jail and performed a dummy execution after the Patiala House court set an execution date on January 22 and later extended it to February 1.

The Nirbhaya case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.