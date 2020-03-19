VP Naidu Warns MPs After Subhash Chandra Cites Rajya Sabha Session To Skip ED Summons

Slamming members of Rajya Sabha for not appearing before investigative agencies, Vice president Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday asked members to not avoid appearing before probe agencies when summoned as it was their duty to respect the law and legal provisions. He made this suo motu announcement soon after the end of the Zero Hour at noon. While he did not name any member, RS member and Essel Group promoter Subhash Chandra had skipped ED summons in the ongoing probe into Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor On Wednesday citing the ongoing budget session.

'Don't avoid summons': Naidu to RS

"I would like to make a mention that no member of the House should avoid appearing before any investigating agency when she or he is called upon to do so by citing the reason of House duty. This has to be taken note of by all," said Naidu. The Rajya Sabha had witnessed ruckus during the oath-taking ceremony of the newest member - ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

Businessmen skip ED summons

Earlier on Wednesday, DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan cited Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat for not appearing before the agency in the ongoing investigation into Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, according to PTI. Moreover, former Zee TV chairman Subhash Chandra has claimed the ongoing budget session in the parliament as a reason for his non-appearance. Similarly, Naresh Goyal - Former chairman of Jet Airways, sought additional time from the agency to appear before it stating that his sister is suffering terminally from cancer and Anil Ambani too asked more time stating health concerns to appear before ED.

Earlier on Monday, ED issued summons to Indiabulls chairman Sameer Gehlaut and CEO Gagan Banga, chairman of Essel group Subhash Chandra (former chairman of Zee TV) and Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani amid others in connection to the same case. Currently, Enforcement Directorate is investigating into Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor - who was under judicial custody. The ED has accused Kapoor, his family members and others of laundering "proceeds of crime" worth Rs 4,300 crore by receiving alleged kickbacks in lieu of extending big loans through their bank that later turned NPA. The ED and CBI is also probing into the loans offered by Yes Bank to DHFL which has been booked for siphoning funds close to Rs 13000 crores allegedly through 80 shell companies.

