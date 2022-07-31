Vyapam Case: Court Sentences 5 People To 7 Years Prison For Rigging 2009 Pre-Medical Test

In a key development in the Vyapam case, a special court on Saturday sentenced five people to seven years jail term for rigging a Pre-Medical Test (PMT) conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board in 2009.

CBI Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Ranjan Sharma stated that Sanyogita Ganj police had registered a case of cheating against six people during the PMT examination in the year 2009. 2 students sent two other people to take the examination in their place. The accused have been identified as Ravindra Dulawat, Satyapal Kustawar, Ashish Uttam, Shailendra Kumar, and Sanjay Dulawat.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge (CBI) Sanjay Kumar Gupta convicted Shailendra Kumar, Satyapal Kastawar, Ashish Uttam, Ravindra Dulawat, Dr Sanjay Dulawat, and Rampriya Das under sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (Cheating), 471 (Whoever fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any document or electronic record), 467 (Whoever forges a document which purports to be valuable security or a will), 468 (Whoever commits forgery) of Indian Penal Code and Madhya Pradesh Examination Recognition Act provisions. A fine of Rs 10,000 has also been imposed on each of them by the court.

CBI Special Public Prosecutor further said that after examining 70 witnesses, the court found the five guilty. "Shailendra Kumar was found giving the examination in place of Satyapal Kustawar, a student of MGM Medical College and in place of Ravindra Dulawat, Ashish was giving the best exam. Both of them were approached by middleman Dr Sanjay Dulawat and Rampriya Das," said Ranjan Sharma, reported ANI.

It is pertinent to mention that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed after the Vyapam scam came to light in 2009. As the investigation was underway, cases went on increasing, and following the Supreme Court order in 2016, CBI took over the investigation. However, due to lack of evidence, the court acquitted Rampriya Das, he added.

Vyapam scam

The Vyapam scam refers to irregularities in exams held by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, also called Vyavasayik Pareeksha Mandal or Vyapam, for admission in professional courses and state services. The scam came to light in 2013 and shook the very core of the education system in the state.

It involved 13 different exams conducted by Vyapam, for the selection of medical students and state government employees. Scamsters including politicians, senior and junior officials, and businessmen systematically employed imposters to write papers, manipulate exam hall seating arrangements, and supply forged answer sheets by bribing officials.

