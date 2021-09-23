Vyapam Scam: Four Accused Sentenced To 7 Years Imprisonment By CBI Court

Four people have been sentenced to seven years of imprisonment in the Vyapam scam case on Wednesday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court. The court made its decision regarding the case that took place in 2012 during the Police Constable Recruitment Test (PCRT), conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board.

Releasing an official statement, the CBI Court said that it has convicted three candidates and an impersonator in the Vyapam related case. The accused were identified as Pushpendra Singh Jadon, OK Yadav, Manoj Singh Kushwaha, and Shrinivas Singhal. They have been sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

The Vyapam scam refers to irregularities in exams held by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, also called Vyavasayik Pareeksha Mandal or Vyapam, for admission in professional courses and state services.

Earlier on September 1, Wednesday, the CBI court had sentenced nine more accused to five to seven years of imprisonment in two similar scam cases. They were identified as Kamlesh, Naveen Kumar, Jyotish Kumar, Rajesh Dhakad, Vishal Solanki, Kavendra Singh Rajawat, Nemichand, and Pankaj Kumar. One more accused was acquitted by the court.

What was the Vyapam scam?

The Vyapam scam dates back to 2012 during the Police Constable Recruitment Test that was held in Bhopal. It is said that the selection of candidates during the 2012 exams was done through unfair means and impersonators. After that, a case was registered at the Bhopal Police Station which was later taken up by the CBI in August 2015 on the orders of the Supreme Court of India. Later, a charge sheet was filed at the court of additional sessions judge in Bhopal.

Finding them guilty, the trial court convicted all of the accused which included many beneficiary candidates as well as people involved with the scam.

Speaking on the same, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi termed the matter relating to the appointment of 69,000 teachers in UP's Basic Education department as the state's "Vyapam scam". The Congress leader also said that if the government does not give justice to hard-working youth in this matter, they would resort to agitation.

