Walayar Sisters Rape Case: 3 Years & No Justice, Parents Protest At Kerala Secretariat

Almost 11 months after Kerala High court allowed a retrial plea in the Walayar rape case, the minor victims' parents have been forced to protest outside the Kerala secretariat this week demanding justice. Continuing to protest over the rape accused's acquittal, the parents have revealed that no major politician has visited them till date, inspite of their various attempts. The four accused responsible for the sexual assault and deaths of two sisters were acquitted by a Palakkad POSCO court in October 2019.

After the POSCO court acquitted the four accused, the Kerala government moved the High court seeking re-trial of the case in November 2019. It stated that there was no coordination between the investigating agencies and the prosecution. The written statement also claimed that the Palakkad Court’s Order was ridden with ‘illegality and manifest errors’ and said that ‘the lower court ought to have found that the oral testimony of the witnesses was the substantial evidence in the case’.

Subsequently, the PK Haneefa Judicial Commission was set up by the government which reported multiple lapses in April during the trial of the case. Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court ordered the arrest of the four acquitted accused - of which only three were re-arrested. Subsequently, the POCSO court granted them bai. The fourth accused is still missing.

What is the Walayar rape and murder case?

As per reports, in January 2017, a 13-year old girl was found hanging from a house in the Walayar region of Palakkad in Kerala. She was allegedly sexually abused over a long period of time. Two months later, her 9-year old sister, who had allegedly spotted two men running away from the crime scene at the time of her sister's death, was found hanging at the same place. The local police arrested five people - V Madhu and M Madhu (victims' relatives), Shibu (former co-worker of the parents), Pradeep Kumar (a neighbour) and a juvenile, for 'unnatural death'.

The postmortem report concluded that the ‘death was by hanging’ and mentioned no injuries in the genitals, however, it noted, ‘anal orifice appeared stretched with multiple mucosal erosions at margins with pustular areas at places’. In course of the trial, the POSCO judge had raised doubts regarding the truthfulness of the depositions’, ruling that as 'no semen could be collected either from the specimen collected from the deceased girl or from the dresses of the accused, there s absolute absence of scientific evidence to connect the accused with the alleged offence'. The acquittal of the accused caused massive protests, with locals alleging that the state government has been complicit in helping the accused. The mother of the victims too has openly expressed the same, according to reports.

State government’s response

Meanwhile, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan met the mother of the deceased girls in November, amid open protests. In the meeting which lasted for nearly 30 minutes, she reportedly stated that she had no faith in the state police to conduct an unbiased investigation. Vijayan not only assured her that his government would appeal against the verdict but also observed that it would not oppose a petition seeking the CBI’s involvement in the case. No such thing has happened yet.

