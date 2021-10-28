Wanted Criminal Held In Delhi's Nehru Vihar

A 22-year-old man wanted in an armed robbery case was arrested from north Delhi's Nehru Vihar area, police said on Thursday.

Abhimanyu, a resident of Paharganj, was previously involved in eight cases of robbery, theft and Arms Act, they said, adding that he used to change the colour of the motorcycle and its numberplate after committing crime.

On Tuesday, police were informed that Abhimanyu will come in Nehru Vihar. Police laid a trap and nabbed the bike-borne accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

During interrogation, Abhimanyu disclosed that in July, he, along with his associates Mohit and Priyanshu, committed a robbery at gunpoint in Desh Bandu Gupta Road area. His associates were arrested on the spot, while he managed to escape, the DCP said.

He has been involved in a number of auto thefts and snatching incidents with his associates Yogesh and Ronit, police said.

Police recovered one motorcycle registered in Abhimanyu's mother's name. The actual colour of the bike was black but the arrested accused had got it painted in blue to dodge police, they said.

Three motorcycles and two scooters were recovered from his possession. The stolen motorcycles were parked at metro parking lots after changing their number plates, police said.

