Wanted Gangster Tinku Kapala Carrying Rs 1 Lakh Bounty Shot Dead By UP STF In Barabanki

In a major development, UP Police has shot dead a wanted gangster in an early morning encounter on Saturday. Gangster Tinku Kapala who had a bounty of Rs one lakh on him was killed in a joint operation by UP Police and Special Task Force in UP' Barabanki. Initially, he was injured, after which he was taken to hospital and was declared dead, said Police.

"Tinku Kapala, a criminal carrying Rs one lakh reward on his arrest was injured in an encounter with a team of Special Task Force. He has later declared brought dead at the hospital," said Dr. Arvind Chaturvedi, SP Barabanki while speaking to ANI.

Yogi Adityanath breaks silence on encounters

Backing the police encounter against Gangster Vikas Dubey, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, on Friday broke his silence on the issue stating that it was the government's duty to make gangsters met their ultimate fate. He added that those shielding criminals must not hinder the govt's steps to curb crimes. Currently, a 3-member panel appointed by the Supreme Court is probing into Dubey's encounter by UP police.

"It is the government's duty to let gangsters meet their ultimate fate. Those who will misbehave with the women in state will meet their fate. Those who are shielding these criminals should not get irritated with our steps towards criminals," said Adityanath. He added, "There are people who are bringing the religion factor in everything. They always put their emotions out after sensing the other religion. They see religion in everything and hence people ousted them from power. They have lost their sense with the greed of power".

Vikas Dubey shot dead

On July 10, wanted criminal Vikas Dubey - accused of killing 8 policemen- was killed in an encounter, after his car turned turtle as he reached Kanpur along with the Uttar Pradesh STF. The police have maintained that the car swerved to avoid a herd of cattle on the road leading to an accident. The police claim that while Dubey attempted to escape in the ensuing confusion, the police tried to capture him alive but had to shoot him in self-defense. While four policemen were injured in the encounter, Dubey was declared dead as he was brought to the hospital. The Kanpur gangster - charge-sheeted in 60 cases - ranging from murder to kidnapping and robbery- was arrested at Ujjain near the Mahkal Temple on July 10.

