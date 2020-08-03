Wanted Maoist Surrenders At Dantewada, Upon Sister's Request On Raksha Bandhan

A wanted Maoist, Malla, from the Palnar Village of the Dantewada of Chhattisgarh who had a reward of Rs 8 lakhs on his head, surrendered to the Police on August 3 at his sister's request on Raksha Bandhan. Malla was a wanted by the Police for a long time but when his sister appealed to him to not return to the jungle on this day that celebrated the sibling bond, he agreed out of respect for their relationship and surrendered to the police.

Brother surrenders for sister

At the ripe age of 12 years, Malla ran away from his home in Dantewada district, Chhattisgarh and joined the Maoist movement. Over the years he grew in ranks and finally came back home after 14 years. As he never got an opportunity to see his sister throughout this time, he chose to drop in for a brief visit but his sister, Lingay, refused to let him go back again. Due to the growing number of Maoists and Maoist activities, the forces in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh were speeding up the process of neutralising them. Fearing that she would lose her brother for forever, she requested him to surrender for her sake. Considering the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival which celebrated the bond of brother-sister relationship, Malla agreed.

Wanted Maoist Commander

Malla was the commander of the Maoist cadres located in the 'Bhairamgarh Area Committee'. "I was a platoon deputy commander from 2016," said Malla.

Superintendent of Police, Abishek Pallav said, "Since he was the platoon commander of the Bhairamgarh area, he was involved in all major incidents which claimed the lives of police personnel in the last decade. He has returned under the Lone Varratu scheme of the Dantewada district." "Since he has just been arrested, we do not have the exact details of his involvement as of yet," added SP Abhishek Pallav

Maoist Rehabilitation

The Lone Varratu scheme is a scheme that allows the Maoists to surrender to government authorities and in return, they are promised rehabilitation and given employment of their choice. Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh is one of the worst-affected Left Wing Extremist areas in India and this scheme is the local police department's last-ditch effort to get things under control.

