Wanted Mewati Gang Criminal Held By The Special Cell Of Delhi Police

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a wanted criminal Shakeel alias Mishtree who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head for committing a series of robbery including breaking an ATM and robbing over Rs 1.35 crore.

DCP of Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha said the accused Mishtree was held from South Delhi following a tip-off.

The official said that in view of some recent incidents of ATMs breaking in Delhi, a team of inspector Shiv Kumar was tasked to collect intelligence to arrest perpetrators of these crimes.

A team of Southern Range led by Inspector Shiv Kumar, Karmvir Singh and Pawan Kumar under the supervision of ACP Attar Singh were working on the cases of ATM robberies. Members of the team gathered information and identified members of the Mewat based gang.

The team got a specific lead about the Mewat based interstate criminals who were involved in the incident.

The information was developed and a team was formed to nab them. The team got a tip-off they the accused would be coming near Satpula Park in the Khirki Village area to meet one of his associates. A trap was laid and he was arrested from the spot. A country-made pistol was recovered from his possession along with five live cartridges.

During the interrogation, Shakeel broke down and confessed his involvement in ATM robberies.

The official said that the accused along with his associates used to spray black paint at CCTV cameras after entering ATM booths. They used to open the ATMs with the help of a gas cutter and remove the cash cabins. "Being expert mechanic, the main job of Shakeel in the gang was to cut open the ATMs with the help of gas cutter & other tools and to remove cash cabins/trays with available cash," the official said.

(Credits-PTI)