Wanted Terrorist Facilitator-coordinator Sher Ali Nabbed By J&K Police At Jammu Airport

In a significant achievement for the security forces, a terrorist facilitator and coordinator named Sher Ali has been arrested at Jammu airport in a joint operation by Jammu Police and Poonch district police.

Sher Ali is said to be the main coordinator of terrorist activities for various terror groups, which involved facilitating the infiltration of terrorists, smuggling of arms and ammunition, narcotics from POK to Indian Territory from Balakote area of Poonch district. He has been arrested in connection with case FIR No. 292/2020 P/S Mendhar and is also involved in many other cases of district Poonch.

According to sources, Sher Ali was also involved in facilitating the transit of two Pakistani terrorists to Balakot area on November 25, 2020. Two terrorists who were killed on December 13 encounter on the Mughal road area were also associated with Ali.

READ | PFI Terror Plot Accused Produced Before NIA Court, ATS Seeks Lengthy Remand

READ | Jammu Bus Stand IED As Powerful One Used In Pulwama Terror Attack: Forensic Experts

Arrested ahead of foreign envoys visit

The arrest comes a day ahead of the visit of the foreign envoys who arrived in the Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to assess the development work and the security situation in the Union Territory. Envoys from 24 nations are on a 2-days visit to the UT. The delegation interacted with locals and noted their views on the actions taken by the local government after meeting the newly elected members of the DDC who showcased the Centre's efforts in ensuring democracy at the grass-roots level through Panchayati Raj, grief redressal, and Block divas celebrations - a public outreach program in which the administration reaches the doorstep of people to address their grievances.

The envoys are scheduled to visit Jammu on Thursday where they will meet Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, besides some of the DDC members and representatives of some social organisations.

The envoys would be briefed about the security situation by senior officers involved with the law-and-order situation in the Kashmir valley, especially attempts of Pakistan to push terrorists into India through the Line of Control and also about the frequent ceasefire violations, they said. Last year, envoys from 17 nations including the US had visited Jammu and Kashmir. The team also comprised ambassadors from Vietnam, South Korea, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Niger, Nigeria, Morocco, Guyana, Argentina, Philippines, Norway, Maldives, Fiji, Togo, Bangladesh and Peru. Three months after the Centre withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated it into two union territories, a delegation of 23 EU MPs was taken on a two-day visit to assess the situation in the Union Territory.

READ | Delegation Of 24 Foreign Envoys Arrives In J&K For 2-day Visit; Interacts With Locals

READ | UP STF Busts Massive Terror Plot, Arrests Two PFI Members With Huge Quantity Of Explosives