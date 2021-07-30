Was Dhanbad Judge Uttam Anand Murdered? Soren Govt Assures Truth As CCTV Screams Suspicion

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on July 29 said that the SIT probe will reveal the reason behind the visibly suspicious death of Uttam Anand. On July 28, whilst out on his morning run, the serving Additional District and Sessions Judge in Dhanbad, Uttam Anand, was killed after being hit by an autorickshaw which appeared to clearly swerve on an empty straight road to run over him. Gupta asserted that an investigation would reveal whether it was a mishap or a planned homicide.

This visual of the vehicle going out of its way to run over the judge as caught by CCTV cameras has caused an uproar among and beyond the legal fraternity. The incident took place when he was out for a morning walk at the Randhir Verma Chowk near the district court in the Sadar police station area. He was admitted to the nearby Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital after an auto-rickshaw driver found him lying in a pool of blood, following which he tragically succumbed to his injuries, informed the cops.

Dhanbad Judge murdered?

As per local authorities, initially, the corpse could not be identified. However, his family then approached the officials following which the identity of the deceased was ascertained.

"I had instructed the Deputy Commissioner and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Dhanbad to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) immediately in the matter and submit a report within 7 days. I'm sure that things will get clear after the investigation. A case has been registered under Section 302 of IPC (murder). I would like to say that truth and reason behind the matter will be investigated and revealed. Whether it was pre-planned or accident will be clear," Gupta added, clarifying that no one was arrested in connection with the case so far.

He refused to comment on anything without evidence supporting the matter. "I'm the Minister in charge for the district and saying anything without investigation and evidence will not be appropriate. Please wait a little," Gupta said.

'If family is dissatisfied with probe, we'll make a decision accordingly'

The Jharkhand Health Minister added that if in the future, the family of the victim is dissatisfied with the probe then a decision will be taken accordingly.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Mayur Patel said, "An investigation is being done regarding today's incident. Different teams have been constituted to investigate the matter. Whatever points have come to the fore will be taken into consideration while investigating the case."

After the video of Additional District Judge Uttam Anand being rammed by a vehicle from behind while he was out for his morning jog surfaced, Supreme Court Bar Association President and Senior Advocate Vikas Singh said that this is a "shocking" and "brazen" attack on the independence of the judicial system in the country. He sought a CBI probe into the deeply distressing incident. CJI Ramana took up the matter and assured the SCBA president that he has directed the Chief Justice of Jharkhand HC, Ravi Ranjan, who assured that the matter would be taken up by the High Court.

Later in the day, speaking to Republic Media Network, judge Uttam Anand's father who was understandably in shock, said, "We will get justice because the Chief Justice of High Court (Jharkhand) and even the Supreme Court are looking into this matter." He added, "I have full faith in the SIT investigation ordered by the Jharkhand High Court's Chief Justice that the culprits will be arrested."

(WITH ANI INPUTS)