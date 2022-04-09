Was Tractor Rally A Plan Of Protesting Farmers Or Un-used Idea Of 2020 Delhi Riots?

A year after massive violence and riots struck the North East district of the national capital following the anti-CAA protests, another set of violence took place in and around the Red Fort on January 26 last year amidst the protest by farmers against the now-repealed three farm laws passed by the Central government.

But, a recent order over the bail application by one of the persons arrested in connection with a case relating to the violence and arson in the North East Delhi takes note of the fact that the idea of a "tractor rally" was also proposed in WhatsApp groups allegedly used for propagating violence in North East Delhi during the visit of the then United States President Donald Trump.

Denying bail to Jamia Milia Islamia student Khalid Saifi, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat while dealing with the charge sheet and the material on record noted, "There are lot of messages on the group (DPSG) which are from different other groups like JMI. There is also a discussion of an alternate Republic day celebration with a parade from Jamia to Shaheen Bagh and saying that it can be done with tractors. There is numerous discussion on JNU violence."

Dwelling on the importance of the WhatsApp group Delhi Protest Support Group (DPSG), the court observed that if read in isolation, it will be difficult to comprehend. If one is not aware of other organizations like JCC, United against Hate or Pinjra Tod, then the messages appear not just innocuous but also haphazard or disparate.

The court further noted that the DPSG was formed in the backdrop of the emergence of various WhatsApp groups and organisations like Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), Pinjra Tod etc.

"Thus, the role of DPSG is bigger than of other organizations as it is a guiding force to all of them. Thus, actions of other organizations like Pinjra Tod and JCC have to be read in that context," the court observed.

In fact, the court while denying bail to Saifi also took note of the fact that while there were calls of pan India protests against the CAA law, the focus was to keep the "mobilisation" particularly concentrated in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

"...While there is a talk of Nationwide protest against CAA/NRC, the messages in the mobilization are essentially concentrated on Delhi. Uttar Pradesh also has references but the rest of India has almost peripheral references. Interestingly, the minutes itself record that mobilization has to happen in Delhi and UP and otherwise, with UP and Delhi out of the picture, there will be very less visibility of resistance in North India," the court noted while perusing the minutes of the meeting held on 26.12.2019 which led to the formation of DPSG.

The said meeting was attended by Umar Khalid, Nadeem Khan, Khalid Saifi, Rahul Roy, Sabha Dewan and others. The major decision taken place at the said meeting was the formation of DPSG and it was also decided that in order to avoid police clash, protest sites are decided to be women-centric. They were to be set­up in Muslim majority areas with a collection of funds for its sustenance and regular meetings to take stock of the progress.

Turning down the bail plea of Saifi, the court observed, "...since there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accusation against the accused Khalid Saifi is prima facie true, hence, embargo created by Section 43D of UAPA applies for a grant of bail to the accused...Hence, the present application for bail of accused Khalid Saifi stands dismissed."

Khalid Saifi is accused of being one of the main organizers of the Khureji protest site which was near Badi Masjid in the Khureji area. In fact, Khalid himself said in his DPSG chat that Khureji has a high potential to become Shaheen Bagh of Khureji.

Senior Advocate Rebecca John represented Saifi while Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad represented the Delhi Police.