WATCH: CCTV Captures Moment Of Lucknow Court Crude Bomb Attack; Scuffle & Commotion

After a crude bomb was hurled at a lawyer in a Lucknow court, Republic TV has now accessed the CCTV footage that shows a commotion breaking out at the time of the incident. In the footage, it can be seen that a fight broke out between two groups which turned into commotion during which a crude bomb exploded. The two groups that were engaged in the scuffle were all dressed like lawyers.

Blast at court premises

The explosion happened on the premises of the Wazirganj Civil Court premises at around 12.30 pm earlier in the day. A crude bomb was hurled towards the chamber of lawyer Sanjeev Lodhi. As per reports, one person has sustained major injuries while the injuries on two others are minor in nature. Incidentally, the location of the blast is near the Lucknow Collectorate and barely a kilometer away from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The police also recovered three live crude bombs. Subsequently, the Delhi police beefed up security at all courts in the national capital.

Lawyer alleges attack from colleague

Sanjeev Lodhi said he is the joint secretary of the Lucknow Bar. Speaking to media, Lodhi said, "My colleague named Jitu Yadav is behind this attack on me. I demand immediate protection (from the authorities) and arrest of the perpetrators. The district judge and the courts should crack down on such anarchist elements in the court premises." Jitu Yadav is the general secretary of the Lucknow Bar.

Sanjeev Lodhi also slammed the poor security preparedness of the area saying that miscreants can easily come inside and cause trouble. "The security here is just a formality or else how could attackers get in?" Lawyers then started chanting slogans – 'Long Live Lawyers' Unity'.

Police start probe

The police began their investigation by questioning Sanjeev Lodhi on his version of events. Meanwhile, the court premises were flooded with unhappy advocates slamming security arrangements in the area. One of the lawyers said that the audacity of goons have reached to such an extent that advocates are feeling insecure even within court premises. "There was murder inside the court premises just months ago but no improvement in the security by the government," the lawyer said.

