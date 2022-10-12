WATCH: Crucial Footage In Kerala's Suspected 'human Sacrifice' Murders Accessed 

In a big development in the alleged human sacrifice case in Kerala, Republic TV has accessed the CCTV footage collected from near the house of the accused couple. In the CCTV, one of the victims Padmam was seen walking towards Muhammad Shafi, the agent who allegedly helped the accused couple in the crime.

As per sources, the victim Padmam was seen meeting Shafi at his roadside shop on September 26 hours before she was allegedly brutally murdered in Thiruvalla town located in the Pathanamthitta district. It has been revealed that the video footage is from Chittor road near Kochi which is nearly 150 km away from the place where the murder took place.

According to the CCTV footage's timeline, Padmam met Shafi at around 9 am in the morning. She was thereafter, taken to the place where she was allegedly murdered by the three accused, the couple - Bhagavanth Singh and his wife Laila - and the agent Muhammad Shafi.

2 Kerala women killed in 'human sacrifice'

In a shocking incident, two women in Kerala, who were reported missing, were found murdered and buried in a horrific purported case of "human sacrifice" in Thiruvalla town located in the Pathanamthitta district. According to the police, the two victims were identified as Padmam and Roslin. They were reportedly picked from the Ernakulam district by an agent named Shafi who lured them for a couple to conduct the ritual.

The alleged killers were a massage therapist named Bhagavanth Singh and his wife Laila, informed the police. The murders were done as the couple believed that this would bring them a prosperous life. The police have arrested all the three accused in the case.

"Three people arrested for killing two women in 'human sacrifice' ritual. The incident happened in the Pathanamthitta district. The bodies were buried at a house in the district," Kochi city Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju said.

Roselin went missing in June and Padma, a native of Ponnurunni, Kochi disappeared on September 26.