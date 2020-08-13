Last Updated:

Watch How Kerala-bound Dubai Passengers Tried To Smuggle Rs 45 Lakh Gold In Umbrellas

Air Intelligence officials broke open umbrellas to remove gold concealed in the handles. Gold was also found in ball pens hidden in the place of refills.

Written By
Gloria Methri

Even as the Kerala government continues to face scrutiny in the alleged gold smuggling racket, the Air Intelligence Unit in Kannur has foiled yet another smuggling attempt, seizing gold worth over Rs 45 lakhs from two passengers who arrived from Dubai.

The gold was concealed inside umbrellas, ball pens and in place of buttons on denim jeans. The incident has been captured in a video that shows Air Intelligence officials breaking open the umbrellas to remove gold from the handles. Gold was also found in ball pens hidden in the place of refills. Both the passengers found smuggling gold into the city have been arrested and investigation has been launched. 

