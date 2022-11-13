Hyderabad Student Brutally Assaulted And Threatened In Hostel; Five Arrested

In a shocking incident of ragging that has come to light from Hyderabad, a college student was brutally assaulted by a group of boys in the hostel. The victim student has been identified as Himank Bansal who is pursuing an undergraduate law degree at the IFHE institute in Hyderabad. Not only Himak was trashed inhumanly but was also forced to chant religious slogans like 'Jai Mata Di' and 'Allah Hu Akhbar'.

As the video went viral on social media, the Cyberabad police took action and informed that five accused have been arrested and the remaining five are absconding.

Student brutally assaulted in Hyderabad

Himank Bansal wrote a complaint to the IFHE authorities in which he stated that the incident took place on November 1. In his letter, the student informed that about 20 boys who were senior to him forcefully entered his hostel room and attacked him on the basis of an objectionable remark against the Prophet Muhammad.

"They ganged up on me, kicked my private parts, humiliated me, recorded the entire incident, and threatened to beat me to death. I have noticeable bruises under my right eye, my skull was swollen and I also have breathing issues due to discomfort in my nose. They poured powder all over my face, hair, ears, and inside my throat. They hit me on my lower back, sexually assaulted me, invaded my privacy, and took cash from my wallet. They made me chant Allah Hu Akhbar".

He further said, "They kept on abusing me, shouted phrases like beat him to coma, beat him till death. They even threatened to track down my family who resides in Nizamabad and told me that they will also suffer," said Himank in his complaint.

Case registered, five students arrested

The Cyberabad police informed that a case was registered on November 11 at the Shankarpally Police Station against 10 accused. Till now five students have been arrested who have been identified as Mohammed Imad, Sohail, Varshit, Ganesh, and Vasudev Varma and the remaining five are still absconding as police have launched a search.

The case has been registered under multiple sections including 307 (Attempt to murder), 323 ( Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement), 450 (Whoever commits house-trespass in order to commit any offence), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4(I),(II), and (III) of the Prohibition of Raising Act of 2011.

The police further said that negligence has been found on the part of college management. The FIR is going to be altered and more relevant sections will be added as well as college management will also be mentioned.