Watch: Kerala Policeman Attacked With Machete, Bravely Fights Back And Pins Down Assailant

On Monday, a shocking video surfaced from Kerala's Alappuzha wherein a man was seen attacking a policeman with a machete (broad heavy knife) in broad daylight. However, the policeman fought back bravely despite being injured and subdued the accused. As per the Kerala police, the accused man was chasing the police vehicle when the incident took place near Para Junction on Sunday.

Man attacks Kerala cop with machete; policeman bravely fights back

Arun Kumar, the Station House officer in charge of the Nooranad police station in Kerala's Alappuzha district along with the driver was patrolling the area when the accused was following the vehicle. In the visuals, it can be seen that as soon as Kumar got out of the police jeep, the accused parked his scooter on the roadside and after a few exchanges of words, the man took out a machete and started attacking the cop.

The 48-year-old accused, who has been identified as Sugathan, kept attacking the cop and managed to hurt his hand with the machete. During the struggle, both fell to the ground, however, SHO Arun Kumar pinned the accused down and snatched the machete from his hands, and handed it over to another cop.

Meanwhile, bystanders witnessing the attack rushed to help the police and the accused was then taken into custody. SHO Arun Kumar suffered injuries during the attack and received seven stitches on his hand.

Brave cop awarded by Kerala Police

After the video of the attack went viral, Arun Kumar, the brave officer from Nooranad Station in Alappuzha, was felicitated by DGP Anil Kanth at the Police Headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. He received a commendation certificate which appreciated the brave officer's act.

