WATCH: Machete-wielding Man Attacks Mumbai Police In Breach Candy Area; 2 Injured

In a shocking attack on Mumbai police, a 27-year-old Breach candy resident attacked two policemen with a machete in south Mumbai early Saturday, as per the police. Karan Pradip Nayar, a resident of Silver Oaks estate near Breach Candy, attacked the policemen who were on routine 'nakabandi' duty at 1.30 am, senior police inspector of Marine Drive police station Mrityunjay Hiremath told PTI. The policemen, all deployed at the Marine Drive police station, received injuries on their shoulders and hands and were taken to the state government-run JJ hospital, he said.

"When our policemen saw the man walking with a large chopper near the Pransukhlal Mafatlal Hindu Swimming Bath and Boat Club, they tried to stop him. He ran away and they chased him. When they tried to catch him, he attacked them with the chopper," Hiremath said.

The attacker- Nayar, an architecture graduate, has been arrested. He has been charged under various sections of the IPC, including 307 (attempted murder) and also the Arms Act. DCP Zone 1 Sangramsinh Nishandar reached the spot immediately after the incident and made arrangements for the medical treatment and accommodation of the injured policemen.

(With PTI Inputs)